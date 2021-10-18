wave edu coin Hits Market Capitalization of $88,369.41 (WEC)

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. wave edu coin has a market cap of $88,369.41 and $361.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, wave edu coin has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One wave edu coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get wave edu coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00065801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00069879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00101139 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,007.24 or 0.99988927 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,718.09 or 0.05995552 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00023570 BTC.

About wave edu coin

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. The official website for wave edu coin is www.waveeducoins.com . wave edu coin’s official Twitter account is @waveeducoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling wave edu coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as wave edu coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire wave edu coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy wave edu coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for wave edu coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for wave edu coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.