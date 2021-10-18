Waves Enterprise Hits Market Cap of $24.01 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $24.01 million and approximately $343,980.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00000925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00066384 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00070388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00102376 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,832.80 or 1.00034224 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,714.50 or 0.06009390 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00023847 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

