WAX Reaches Market Capitalization of $512.02 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 18th. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $512.02 million and approximately $68.29 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000464 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000603 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00037659 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,800,236,729 coins and its circulating supply is 1,778,062,060 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

