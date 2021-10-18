WazirX Hits Market Capitalization of $414.92 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $414.92 million and $55.11 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00002108 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00066360 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00070674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00102110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,966.69 or 0.99985707 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,715.91 or 0.05995760 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00023948 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 317,591,918 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

