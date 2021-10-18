Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MarineMax in a report released on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $6.50 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.60. Wedbush also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HZO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on MarineMax from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

HZO opened at $46.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average of $50.83. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.20.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1,534.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 6,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

