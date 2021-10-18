WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,961,300 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the September 15th total of 1,546,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 68.8 days.

WLYYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS WLYYF opened at $5.51 on Monday. WELL Health Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. It operates through the following segments: Clinical, Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Cybersecurity Services, Allied Health, Billing Services, Digital apps, and Corporate/Shared Services. The company was founded by Hamed Shahbazi on November 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

