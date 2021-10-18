WELL (WELL) Market Capitalization Hits $38.35 Million

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. WELL has a total market capitalization of $38.35 million and $104,246.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WELL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WELL has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WELL alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00042382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.67 or 0.00199805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00089629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

About WELL

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

Buying and Selling WELL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WELL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WELL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WELL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.