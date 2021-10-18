Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in The Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $304.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.95.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $215.64. 187,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,710,249. The firm has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.81.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

