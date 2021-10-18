Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,384 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $54,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.28. 166,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,610,803. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.98. The company has a market cap of $234.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.19.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,277 shares of company stock worth $2,739,136. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.