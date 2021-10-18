Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 73.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224,800 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 422.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 854.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.50. 1,115,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,312,563. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average is $23.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

