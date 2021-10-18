Wells Fargo & Company Increases DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target to $10.50

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s current price.

DRH has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Truist raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

NYSE DRH opened at $9.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.85. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 155.43%. Research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 101,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 261,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 28,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 843,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 327,398 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $987,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

