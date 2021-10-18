WeOwn One Day Trading Volume Tops $119,771.00 (CHX)

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 18th. WeOwn has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $119,771.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeOwn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WeOwn has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00041398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.22 or 0.00197205 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00089434 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

WeOwn Coin Profile

WeOwn is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. The official message board for WeOwn is medium.com/ownmarket . The official website for WeOwn is weown.com . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

Buying and Selling WeOwn

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeOwn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeOwn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

