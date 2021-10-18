Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the September 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) by 290.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,091 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 17.08% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of WINC opened at $26.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.27. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $26.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

