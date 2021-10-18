Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Holdings Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,712 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,779 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Western Digital worth $14,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 219,191 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,599,000 after purchasing an additional 37,216 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,648,784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $400,955,000 after purchasing an additional 180,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,024,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,350,354,000 after purchasing an additional 258,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WDC. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Western Digital stock opened at $55.41 on Monday. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $36.59 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.45 and a 200-day moving average of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

