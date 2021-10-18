Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Short Interest Update

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the September 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 639,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
In other news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 650.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 16,531 shares in the last quarter. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 51.97%.
Several brokerages recently commented on WLK. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.29.
Westlake Chemical Company Profile
Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.
Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index
