Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Upgraded at Bank of America

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WLK. Scotiabank upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.29.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $98.10 on Monday. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $106.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.76 and its 200-day moving average is $91.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the third quarter worth $6,033,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 101,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,657 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth about $493,000. 25.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

