Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Upgraded at Bank of America

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.29.

NYSE:WLK opened at $98.10 on Monday. Westlake Chemical has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.84.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,099,561.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth $29,000. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

