Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Short Interest Update

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the September 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 89,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. 31.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

WPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

WPRT stock opened at $3.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $524.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.