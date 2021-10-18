WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 67.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,840 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 30.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 4.9% during the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,153,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,037,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 23.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,275,000 after buying an additional 259,492 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 71.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 30,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 44.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist started coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $46.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of -18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.02. WestRock has a 1-year low of $36.59 and a 1-year high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

