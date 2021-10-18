Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Short Interest Down 23.2% in September

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the September 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of WEYS stock opened at $22.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $222.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 0.65. Weyco Group has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.56 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 1.99%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEYS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Weyco Group by 72.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Weyco Group during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Weyco Group by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Weyco Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Weyco Group during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

