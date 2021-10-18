Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $24,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.64.

WPM stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $40.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,276. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $50.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

