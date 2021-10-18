Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to Issue $1.40 Quarterly Dividend

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.40 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%.

Whirlpool has increased its dividend payment by 12.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Whirlpool has a payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Whirlpool to earn $23.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $206.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,705. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $171.33 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Whirlpool stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Whirlpool worth $90,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

