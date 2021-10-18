WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Cap Hits $673.53 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 18th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $673.53 million and $20.82 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00001466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00045701 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00020107 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005557 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.