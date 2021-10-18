Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Hits New 1-Year High at $68.50

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.50 and last traded at $68.50, with a volume of 933 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.37.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WLL. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average is $47.46.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $351.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 29,957 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 16.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 247,414 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after buying an additional 35,136 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 124.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 61,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 34,216 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

