Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) Short Interest Down 23.9% in September

Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the September 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of WHZT opened at $0.47 on Monday. Whiting USA Trust II has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33.

Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Whiting USA Trust II had a return on equity of 423.06% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $9.77 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 153.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Whiting USA Trust II’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

About Whiting USA Trust II

Whiting USA Trust II is a statutory trust. The company was founded on December 5, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

