Wilen Investment Management CORP. Acquires 10,499 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares during the period. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber accounts for 1.1% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.6% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.22. 73,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,967,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 2.16. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.87) EPS. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

