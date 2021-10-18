Wilen Investment Management CORP. Acquires 2,108 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group comprises 1.2% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after buying an additional 13,152 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,400,000 after buying an additional 261,016 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 405,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,420,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,783,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,319,000 after purchasing an additional 144,380 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth about $7,213,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.63. 12,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

BERY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

