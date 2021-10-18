Wilen Investment Management CORP. Buys 12,302 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Koppers comprises approximately 1.8% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned approximately 0.30% of Koppers worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KOP. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 2,570.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 383.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Koppers in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Koppers by 12.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KOP. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Koppers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

NYSE KOP traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $33.43. The stock had a trading volume of 598 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,912. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.71 and a 52-week high of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $713.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.04.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

