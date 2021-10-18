Wilen Investment Management CORP. Cuts Stock Position in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,985 shares during the period. Delta Apparel makes up 9.6% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned approximately 5.60% of Delta Apparel worth $11,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Apparel by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 59,608 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Delta Apparel by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 93,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Apparel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Delta Apparel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN DLA traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $25.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $35.26. The firm has a market cap of $179.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $118.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.00 million. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DLA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Apparel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

