Wilen Investment Management CORP. Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. cut its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Ingles Markets makes up 3.3% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned 0.35% of Ingles Markets worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 436.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ingles Markets by 20.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ingles Markets by 72.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Ingles Markets by 4.5% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

IMKTA stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.47. The stock had a trading volume of 437 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,969. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.56. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $70.79.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.86%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

