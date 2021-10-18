Wilen Investment Management CORP. Lowers Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. trimmed its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TT. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 622,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,091,000 after acquiring an additional 57,185 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,722,000 after acquiring an additional 182,146 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 43.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 75,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Trane Technologies stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $175.15. 7,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,917. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $123.08 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.93 and a 200-day moving average of $184.40.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

