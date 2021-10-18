Wilen Investment Management CORP. Sells 2,144 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. lowered its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. Watts Water Technologies comprises about 2.3% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned approximately 0.06% of Watts Water Technologies worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 104.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $204,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 50.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $2,220,286.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $246,782.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,048 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,669 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WTS traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.37. The company had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,968. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $108.99 and a one year high of $178.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.