Wilen Investment Management CORP. Sells 6,218 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. lowered its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,218 shares during the period. Standex International comprises about 2.8% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned approximately 0.28% of Standex International worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SXI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Standex International by 2,325.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Standex International during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Standex International during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Standex International by 6,525.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Standex International during the first quarter worth about $145,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $94,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SXI traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.03. The company had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,120. Standex International Co. has a one year low of $59.14 and a one year high of $108.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $176.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.73 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

SXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

