William Blair Begins Coverage on Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO)

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

NASDAQ SOVO opened at $14.17 on Monday. Sovos Brands has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $14.98.

