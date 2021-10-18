William Blair Comments on Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 15th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.91 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.65. William Blair also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at $10.81 EPS.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NBIX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.40.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $104.54 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $84.77 and a 52-week high of $120.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.47 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 24.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.1% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $838,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,324 shares of company stock worth $3,535,873 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.