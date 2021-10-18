Willis Investment Counsel Acquires 14,355 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.12% of Dolby Laboratories worth $11,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunriver Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 359,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,345,000 after acquiring an additional 175,041 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2,770.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 163,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,098,000 after acquiring an additional 158,072 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $971,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 566,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,726,000 after acquiring an additional 50,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 340,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $2,578,371.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,011,804.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,654 shares of company stock worth $21,449,196 in the last 90 days. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.64. 957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,215. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.52 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.18.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

