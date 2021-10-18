Willis Investment Counsel Acquires 54,595 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 964,778 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,595 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 3.0% of Willis Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $51,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.45. 171,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,838,867. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $233.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.21%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

