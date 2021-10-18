Willis Investment Counsel Boosts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,847 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 11,273.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,536,000 after acquiring an additional 732,762 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 140,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,537,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,781,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank PA grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.49. The company had a trading volume of 62,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,888,469. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $219.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.63. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $159.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

