Willis Investment Counsel Buys 18,665 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,535 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,665 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in American Express were worth $19,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.09. The company had a trading volume of 43,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $140.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.75.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

