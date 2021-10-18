Willis Investment Counsel Grows Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,488 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up about 1.9% of Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Chubb were worth $32,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,105 shares in the company, valued at $134,431,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CB stock traded down $2.82 on Monday, reaching $178.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,895. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.17. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $116.82 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.11.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

