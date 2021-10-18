Willis Investment Counsel Grows Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 702,184 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,170 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 2.3% of Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Intel were worth $39,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Intel by 2,908.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 514,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 760,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $48,692,000 after purchasing an additional 45,139 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.53. The company had a trading volume of 261,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,538,012. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $221.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

