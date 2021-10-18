Willis Investment Counsel Grows Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark comprises 2.0% of Willis Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Willis Investment Counsel owned about 0.08% of Kimberly-Clark worth $34,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.86.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.24. 8,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,822. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $154.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

