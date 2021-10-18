Willis Investment Counsel Has $26.19 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,800 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 1.5% of Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $26,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $241.35. 36,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,444,544. The stock has a market cap of $231.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.57. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 492,615 shares of company stock worth $128,197,709 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.22.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

