Willis Investment Counsel Lowers Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Willis Investment Counsel lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,983 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel owned 0.06% of The Allstate worth $21,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 88.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 150.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $126.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.38. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, reduced their price objective on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.08.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

