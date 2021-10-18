Willis Investment Counsel Raises Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel owned about 0.12% of Advance Auto Parts worth $15,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.47.

AAP traded up $6.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $221.87. The stock had a trading volume of 11,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.88. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.59 and a 52 week high of $220.12.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

