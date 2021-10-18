Willis Investment Counsel Reduces Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Willis Investment Counsel lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,300 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 1.7% of Willis Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $28,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.58. The company had a trading volume of 158,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,819,381. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $147.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

