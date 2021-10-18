Willis Investment Counsel Sells 4,587 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Willis Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,233 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.7% of Willis Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $45,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 85,650 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP increased its holdings in Microsoft by 378.6% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 199,193 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $53,961,000 after purchasing an additional 157,574 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 297.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,069,184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $560,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,000 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 44,606 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,154,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 97,977 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $304.46. The stock had a trading volume of 577,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,975,639. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $199.62 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Cowen upped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities increased their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

