Wing Finance One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.29 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on popular exchanges. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wing Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00066071 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00070582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00101826 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,929.85 or 0.99962484 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.64 or 0.06095963 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00023383 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.