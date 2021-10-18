WINkLink (WIN) Price Reaches $0.0006

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One WINkLink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $488.27 million and $428.19 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) traded up 1,920,688.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00068180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00070129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00102940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,982.09 or 1.00088695 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,715.62 or 0.06098378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,569,859,244 coins and its circulating supply is 766,149,999,999 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

