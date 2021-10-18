Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the September 15th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Winmark by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 385,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Winmark by 9.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 372,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,459,000 after acquiring an additional 31,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Winmark by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 234,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,697 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Winmark by 44.7% in the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 198,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,063,000 after acquiring an additional 61,366 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Winmark by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WINA opened at $215.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $784.00 million, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.58 and a 200 day moving average of $201.02. Winmark has a 1 year low of $160.66 and a 1 year high of $225.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $7.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $31.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.73%.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

